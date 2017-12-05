Man Charged in 2010 Murder of NBA Player Lorenzen Wright
Lorenzen Wright talks on the phone after he was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers on June 26, 1996 in East Rutherford, N.J.
NBA Photos—NBAE/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:54 PM EST

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Weirich says Turner is being held on $1 million bond. Court records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Wright’s decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing.

Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi.

Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE