See Exactly Where the Deadly California Wildfires Are Spreading

By Alana Abramson and Josh Raab
December 5, 2017

California is once again being ravaged by a wildfire, this time in an area north of Los Angeles.

The latest blaze started Monday night north of Santa Paula in Ventura County, in Southern California, and has burned 45,500 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, Ventura County officials said in a statement. At least one person has been killed in the wildfire.

“The fire is still out of control and structures continue to be thr eatened throughout the fire area,” the officials said. 1,100 firefighters are currently at the scene, Ventura County officials said, with more resources on the way. At least 15 schools have closed, and people in several nearby areas have been issued mandatory evacuation notices.

See how the fires are unfolding in the video above, created with Google Earth.

