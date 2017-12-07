5 Times Strangers Were Incredibly Kind on the Internet in 2017

By Ashley Hoffman
2:29 PM EST

TIME’s new weekly roundup brings you the best and most surprising things happening on Reddit.

In 2017, people turned to social media to share support, stories and take part in important conversations, and Reddit was a gathering ground for messages of hope and service. Here are five times redditors showed strangers true kindness in 2017.

A Christmas Wish Fulfilled

Ask the internet and you might receive. Kind strangers and a toy company all pitched in to help Maryland redditor Cassie Gretschel find a very special discontinued toy truck for her 25-year-old brother Max, who has cerebral palsy. The internet answered the call with a shiny new truck, and it looks like he’ll have a fleet: Tonka plans to send Max “as many as we can find” along with a care package.

Every Christmas, I have to buy the exact same toy truck for my brother from pics

Terry Crews Rolls Deep With the Crews Crew

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews was recognized as one of the Silence Breakers, TIME’s Person of the Year after candidly saying that men have a responsibility to support women’s claims of sexual assault. Crews has his own personal experience with the pervasive issue, as he is suing William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit, alleging that Venit groped him at an industry event. “Men need to hold other men accountable,” he told TIME.

Speaking up has got him supportive messages from fellow celebrities and of course, his fans on the subreddit CrewsCrew, where the actor dropped by with a thank you.

Thank you guys for all your support. The reddit community has been with me since day one and I am so appreciative you guys have my back. I am not backing down from CrewsCrew

Safe Swiping Comes First

Another person thanked reddit for reminding them how to scope out a potentially risky situation at the ATM. Their photo appeared to show they were able to jiggle a card reader to discover an overlay skimmer, a device that thieves attach to ATMs to steal credit card information.

Thanks Reddit. You saved me from potential credit card theft. Always wiggle the card reader. from pics

The Van Plan

The reddit community was also instrumental in helping a gamer rebuild his wheelchair van, even giving his GoFundMe page a powerful boost.

This guy in wheelchair has been doing nice and friendly game reviews on YouTube for 9 years. He only has 1300 subs. 2 weeks ago he posted a video where he is having a hard time saying he needs support for fixing his wheelchair. Reddit community helped him a little bit last week. Here is his update. from videos

Picking up the van!

Support System

A proud mother took to /r/pics to share that her daughter was cancer-free after nearly a yearlong battle, during which the Reddit community supported the family through chemotherapy and surgery.

Today our daughter walked out of hospital cancer free after 9 months of chemotherapy and surgery for Rhabdomyosarcoma. Reddit has been very supportive through this so here’s the victory pic for you. from pics

