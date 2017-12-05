John Mayer Hospitalized for an Emergency Appendectomy

Singer John Mayer is undergoing an emergency procedure Tuesday to remove his appendix, according to his spokeswoman.

Mayer was admitted to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy early Tuesday, his spokeswoman Anna Loynes said in a statement.

The sudden surgery caused Dead and Company, the band Mayer is touring with, to postpone their Tuesday concert in New Orleans. Dead and Company tweeted the news about 12:30 p.m. ET.

The band and Mayer’s next tour stop is Thursday in Orlando. It’s unclear if that show will be postponed as well.

Loynes said all tickets for Tuesday’s show would be honored and later rescheduled as soon as possible.

The singer’s representatives did not comment on his current condition.