In case a $3000 Hermès skateboard didn’t satiate your need for a truly luxurious sporting experience, look no further than Dior Homme, which is now offering stylish cyclists the chance to invest in some functional fashion with their latest offering: a logo-adorned BMX bike for the cool sum of $3,200.

According to Business of Fashion, the black and red bike is a limited-edition offering as a part of a collaboration with Parisian bike company Bogarde and is inspired by ’90s streetwear culture — a recurring source of inspiration for Dior Homme creative director Kris van Assche, who teased the luxe bikes arrival on his Instagram in October.

Do take note, however, that there are only 70 of these bikes made, so if you’re in the market for a bicycle that will set you back $3,200 and emblazoned a la the House of Dior, better act fast.