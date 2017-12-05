President Trump Called the Republican Tax Plan 'So Popular.' Polls Show It's Not

President Trump said the Republican tax plan is “so popular,” despite public opinion polls which show very low support.

Speaking to reporters before a lunch with several Republican senators, Trump said the bill which passed the Senate last week would soon make it out of a conference committee and head to his desk for signing.

“The taxes we’re so thrilled about, so popular, and I think something is going to be coming out of conference pretty quickly,” he said.

The Republican tax plan is broadly unpopular in recent polls, with just 29% of U.S. adults saying they approved of it and 56% disapproving in a recent Gallup poll. That’s driven largely by Democrats and independents, who overwhelmingly disapprove, while Republicans approved of the bill by 70% in that same poll.

In fact, the Republican tax cuts are even more unpopular than tax hikes passed under presidents Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

“It’s a tremendous bill for jobs and for the middle class,” he said. “I think people see that and they’re seeing that more and more, and the more they learn about it, the more popular it becomes.”

An analysis by the Tax Policy Center found that on average, compared to current law low and middle-income taxpayers “would see little change” in their tax bills by 2027 under the Senate bill.