While filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s episode of Live!, Chris Pratt treated audiences to a Margot Robbie interview for the books.

After Robbie revealed that she was more of a beer drinker than a whiskey drinker, Pratt enlisted Kimmel’s longtime sidekick Guillermo to find some brews for their guest. Robbie than wowed the pair by showing off a party trick that allowed her to open the beers without a bottle opener.

The two also chatted about Robbie’s Australian upbringing and her forthcoming movie I, Tonya, in which she plays controversial Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. And although Robbie said she never actually got on the ice with Harding, it wasn’t because Harding didn’t offer.

“She was so lovely when I met her. She was more worried about me than I was about her,” Robbie explained. “She was like, ‘How are you going with the skating?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I mean it’s really really hard actually.’ She was like, ‘Do you need any tips? Do you want me to help? We can go to the ice skating rink now…do you have your skates with you? And I was like, “Well, they didn’t let me bring them on the plane, so no.'”

Watch the full clip below.