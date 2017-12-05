Stranger Things fans have long shipped Jonathan and Nancy (sorry, Steve!) as the ultimate teenage romance, but it appears that they’ll now be able to root for the pair off-screen as well since their real life counterparts are now officially dating.

Actors Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer made their red carpet debut as a real-life couple at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London, which, as might be expected, caused the Internet to collectively lose their minds. Fans swiftly took to social media to share their many feelings — ranging from shock to joy — about the couple taking their relationship public.

Read the most fervent responses from Stranger Things fans below.