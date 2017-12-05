College Freshman Dies After 'Welcome' Event for New Fraternity Members

A freshman at the State University of New York, Oneonta, died Saturday after being found unconscious at an off-campus fraternity party with a mix of drugs and alcohol in his system, authorities said.

Daniel William Michaels, 18, was pledging the Alpha Pi fraternity, which was not recognized by the university as an official organization. The economics major was found unresponsive late Friday night at a house where members of the fraternity lived, police said. Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner told TIME that Michaels had been at a social event earlier that night sponsored by Alpha Pi to welcome new members into the fraternity, but he said hazing does not appear to have been a factor at this point.

Several freshman have died following fraternity parties at universities around the country this year, prompting many schools to suspend Greek life.

A preliminary toxicology report found that Michaels had benzodiazepines, amphetamines, THC and a small amount of alcohol in his system, according to Ostego County Coroner Terry Knapp.

“At the present time, we do not know if these are a mix of illegal drugs, a mix of prescription medications, or medications that were given during the resuscitation process at the hospital,” Knapp said.

Brenner said Michaels’ cause of death has not yet been determined. “It certainly has something to do with the combination of substances in his system,” he said. “We’re trying to see if, in fact, those items were taken — if he took them voluntarily for if they were given to him without his notice.”

Read more: College Students Keep Dying Because of Fraternity Hazing. Why Is It So Hard to Stop?

In an email to the campus community on Saturday, SUNY Oneonta President Nancy Kleniewski said she was “profoundly saddened” by Michaels’ death. “Today we feel the deepest sorrow and share our sincerest sympathy with all who knew and loved Daniel,” she said.

A GoFundMe page for an Oneonta scholarship to be established in Michaels’ name had raised more than $17,000 as of Tuesday morning. “My sweet nephew,” one family member wrote on the page. “We will miss your bright smile and gentle soul. Until we meet again, you live on in our hearts.”