1. The gym improves one place you wouldn’t expect: your mouth.

By Sushmita Pathak in Ozy

2. The case for open borders.

By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily

3. Your brain is your phone.

By Kieran Yates in How We Get to Next

4. Tattoos may be the future of medicine.

By Alvin Powell in the Harvard Gazette

5. Severe burn patients now have new hope thanks to a cutting-edge procedure.

By Karen Weintraub in Scientific American

