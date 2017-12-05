Each December, people everywhere wear their holiday finest to spread some cheer.

But only one person may achieve viral fame for wearing the same Christmas tree costume every day, putting the occasional ugly Christmas sweater wearer to shame.

Kelsey Hall, a 20-year-old University of Alabama student with a seasonal sense of humor, shared a photo of herself wearing festive star-topped tree costume and a top notch expression on Saturday. Along with the photo, she bravely tweeted “1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester.” She didn’t know what she was in for. She got 16,000 since.

But she quickly regretted the self-imposed challenge, making it very clear to her new fans that she’s not happy she signed up for this.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Everyone’s counting on her to power through.

One tweet can move mountains. For example, it was the highlight of one person’s whole life.

She became a local celebrity.

Fully embrace her journey by following her below.