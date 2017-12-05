John Oliver confronting Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegations brought against the 80-year-old actor has garnered a wave of support from the Internet. After the Last Week Tonight host publicly grilled Hoffman at a 20th-anniversary event for the 1997 movie Wag the Dog on Monday, supporters of Oliver’s line of questioning took to social media to express their gratitude.

Anna Graham Hunter recently accused Hoffman of groping and making inappropriate comments to her when she was a 17 year-old production intern on the set of the 1985 movie Death Of A Salesman. After she came forward, writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsounis alleged Hoffman had propositioned her inappropriately during a pitch meeting in 1991.

“I can’t leave certain things unaddressed,” Oliver explained during the Q&A, which was captured on video. “The easy way is not to bring anything up. Unfortunately that leaves me at home later at night hating myself. ‘Why…didn’t I say something?’ No one stands up to powerful men.”

