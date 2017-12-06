The Top Viral YouTube Videos of 2017

Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has become one of the biggest platforms for new-age Internet celebrities and one-hit wonders alike. That was no different in 2017: YouTube’s top 10 trending videos for the year have garnered more than 633 million views collectively, up by 83 million compared to last year’s list. They were watched for a collective 40 million hours, and the channels that created them have more than 55 million total subscribers. Here’s a look at the YouTube videos that got the most attention in 2017.

1. Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked | THE MASK SINGER 2

This performance from a popular singing competition in Asia was YouTube’s top trending video of the year with more than 181 million views. The show, called The Mask Singer, requires performers to wear elaborate masks to conceal their identities. It’s been produced in Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and China, but this particular video is from a Thailand show.

2. ED SHEERAN – Shape of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

With more than 118 million views, Los Angeles-based choreographer Kyle Hanagami’s “Shape of You” routine is the most-viewed choreography video on the platform ever, according to YouTube.

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

This video documenting Dude Perfect’s elaborate — and mesmerizing — ping pong trick shot is the group’s second most popular video to date.

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017

The America’s Got Talent judging panel was so impressed by Darci Lynne Farmer’s ventriloquist routine that they sent her straight to the live shows by pressing the coveted Golden Buzzer. Farmer went on to be crowned champion of the season when it finished in September.

5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

Pop singer Ed Sheeran’s appearance on James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke Segment marks the third consecutive year the series has been featured on YouTube’s Rewind list. Last year, the Carpool Karaoke clip starring Adele claimed the top spot.

6. Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

The pop queen’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which in typical Gaga fashion was brimming with theatrics, was watched 3.8 million times the day following the game, according to YouTube.

7. “INAUGURATION DAY” —A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

From the same channel that overdubbed scenes from movies like Twilight and Star Wars comes this comedic and fictitious lip reading of President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. It’s one of the channel’s most watched video of all time.

8. history of the entire world, i guess

Bill Wurtz has been publishing short animated videos to YouTube for several years, but none have gotten quite as much attention as his attempt to recap the history of the entire world in under 20 minutes.

9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film

This mini-film about a boy who follows his heart is the first animated short to make the list since 2011. It was produced by Beth David and Esteban Bravo at the Ringling College of Art and Design.

10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News

Professor Robert Kelly’s Skype interview with BBC News started just like any other video news clip. That is, until a toddler jovially entered the room and began tugging at his arm. With more than 25 million views, its the news outlet’s most popular video yet.