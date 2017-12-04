Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish recently hosted Saturday Night Live, a historic gig (she was the first black female comedian to do so) that helped her discover first-hand that Taylor Swift is an excellent cook, something that she shared during a gem-filled interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Swift, a noted kitchen enthusiast and Ina Garten fan, was the musical guest on SNL the night that Haddish hosted the show and subsequently invited her over for a potluck dinner, an invitation that Haddish readily accepted, although with a few stipulations.

“Taylor was like, ‘Tiffany, oh my god I like you, we gotta hang out!’ I was like, ‘Yes! We gotta hang out girl, let’s hang out,’” she said. “I said, ‘Look if I come over you gotta make me some barbecue chicken, some potato salad and a brisket.'”

Swift made good on the request, earning glowing praise from Haddish who gave a special shout-out to Tay-Tay’s cornbread in particular.

““When I get over there she got all this food — first of all, Taylor can cook, okay? She can cook, like the chicken was bomb and she made cornbread, bomb so good.”

Haddish, for her part, brought some “joyful greens” that scored major compliments from Taylor.

Here’s hoping Tiffany Haddish shows up to Taylor’s annual 4th of July bash this year!