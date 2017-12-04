When director and writer Jordan Peele‘s very excellent horror film Get Out debuted earlier this year, its prescient symbolism and social commentary spawned dozens of fan theories online ranging from serious to outlandish.

Now, in a video segment for Vanity Fair, Peele addresses the theories head-on, and in doing so, confirmed that he paid homage to Stanley Kubrick’s legendary horror film The Shining with an Easter egg hidden in a scene in Get Out.

Responding to Reddit user BonnieLinnette who queried Peele about a scene where an announcement is made in the background for “Flight 237,” which she noted is the same number as the most haunted room number in The Shining. In response, Peele confirmed that the film’s use of the number is no coincidence.

“That’s right, that’s what we call a little Easter egg for the Kubrick fans, really easy one to do,” Peele said.

