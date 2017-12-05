TIME Has Been Picking a Person of the Year Since 1927. Here’s How It All Started
By Lily Rothman
2:05 PM EST

Ever since Charles Lindbergh was proclaimed Man of the Year for 1927 in the Jan. 2, 1928, issue, TIME magazine has annually selected what is now known as the Person of the Year — the man, woman, group or concept that had the most influence on the world during the previous 12 months.

But, according to a letter to readers that appeared in the 1944 edition (Man of the Year: Dwight Eisenhower), TIME’s Person of the Year franchise all started by accident.

Here’s what happened: New Year’s week of 1928 had been a string of slow news days. In those years, TIME’s cover — which had only recently acquired its signature red border — was dedicated almost exclusively to portraiture, but there was nobody whose face seemed to fit the week’s events. As the publication date approached, the editors were at a loss. “No one had done anything newsworthy enough to put his picture on TIME’s cover, so somebody suggested we stop looking for a Man of the Week and pick a Man of the Year,” wrote then-publisher P.I. Prentice in the Jan. 1, 1945, issue. “This was an easy choice: Charles Augustus Lindbergh, who had soloed the Atlantic in only 33 hours and 39 minutes, was the hero of 1927.” (It was also the case that Lindbergh had not been on the cover yet, an oversight that needed rectifying. The week that news of Lindbergh’s flight was reported, the TIME cover featured an old picture of King George V & Queen Mary in masquerade costumes.)

See Every Person Of The Year Cover Ever
2016: Donald Trump
2016: Donald Trump
Photograph by Nadav Kander for TIME
2015: Angela Merkel
2015: Angela Merkel
TIME
2014: The Ebola Fighters
2014: The Ebola Fighters
Photograph by Jackie Nickerson for TIME
2013: Pope Francis
2013: Pope Francis
TIME
2012: President Barack Obama
2012: President Barack Obama
TIME
2011: The Protester
2011: The Protester
TIME
2010: Mark Zuckerberg
2010: Mark Zuckerberg
TIME
2009: Ben Bernanke
2009: Ben Bernanke
TIME
2008: President Barack Obama
2008: President Barack Obama
TIME
2007: Vladimir Putin
2007: Vladimir Putin
TIME
2006: You
2006: You
TIME
2005: The Good Samaritans: Bill Gates, Bono, Melinda Gates
2005: The Good Samaritans: Bill Gates, Bono, Melinda Gates
TIME
2004: President George W. Bush
2004: President George W. Bush
TIME
2003: The American Soldier
2003: The American Soldier
TIME
2002: The Whistleblowers: Cynthia Cooper, Coleen Rowley and Sherron Watkins
2002: The Whistleblowers: Cynthia Cooper, Coleen Rowley and Sherron Watkins
TIME
2001: Rudy Giuliani
2001: Rudy Giuliani
TIME
2000: President George W. Bush
2000: President George W. Bush
TIME
1999: Jeff Bezos
1999: Jeff Bezos
TIME
1998: Kenneth Starr and Bill Clinton
1998: Kenneth Starr and Bill Clinton
TIME
1997: Andrew Grove
1997: Andrew Grove
TIME
1996: Dr. David Ho
1996: Dr. David Ho
TIME
1995: Newt Gingrich
1995: Newt Gingrich
TIME
1994: Pope John Paul II
1994: Pope John Paul II
TIME
1993: The Peacemakers: Yitzhak Rabin, Nelson Mandela, F.W. De Klerk, Yasser Arafat
1993: The Peacemakers: Yitzhak Rabin, Nelson Mandela, F.W. De Klerk, Yasser Arafat
TIME
1992: President Bill Clinton
1992: President Bill Clinton
TIME
1991: Ted Turner
1991: Ted Turner
TIME
1990: President George H.W. Bush
1990: President George H.W. Bush
TIME
1989: Mikhail Gorbachev
1989: Mikhail Gorbachev
TIME
1988: Endangered Earth
1988: Endangered Earth
TIME
1987: Mikhail Gorbachev
1987: Mikhail Gorbachev
TIME
1986: Corazon Aquino
1986: Corazon Aquino
TIME
1985: Deng Xiaoping
1985: Deng Xiaoping
TIME
1984: Peter Ueberroth
1984: Peter Ueberroth
TIME
1983: President Ronald Reagan and Yuri Andropov
1983: President Ronald Reagan and Yuri Andropov
TIME
1982: The Computer
1982: The Computer
TIME
1981: Lech Wałęsa
1981: Lech Wałęsa
TIME
1980: President Ronald Reagan
1980: President Ronald Reagan
TIME
1979: Ayatollah Khomeini
1979: Ayatollah Khomeini
TIME
1978: Deng Xiaoping
1978: Deng Xiaoping
TIME
1977: Anwar Sadat
1977: Anwar Sadat
TIME
1976: President Jimmy Carter
1976: President Jimmy Carter
TIME
1975: American Women
1975: American Women
TIME
1974: King Faisal
1974: King Faisal
TIME
1973: John Sirica
1973: John Sirica
TIME
1972: President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger
1972: President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger
TIME
1971: President Richard Nixon
1971: President Richard Nixon
TIME
1970: Willy Brandt
1970: Willy Brandt
TIME
1969: The Middle Americans
1969: The Middle Americans
TIME
1968: The Apollo 8 Astronauts
1968: The Apollo 8 Astronauts
TIME
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson
TIME
1966: Men and Women 25 and Under
1966: Men and Women 25 and Under
TIME
1965: William Westmoreland
1965: William Westmoreland
TIME
1964: Lyndon B. Johnson
1964: Lyndon B. Johnson
TIME
1963: Martin Luther King, Jr.
1963: Martin Luther King, Jr.
TIME
1962: Pope John XXIII
1962: Pope John XXIII
TIME
1961: President John F. Kennedy
1961: President John F. Kennedy
TIME
1960: U.S. Scientists
1960: U.S. Scientists
TIME
1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower
1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower
TIME
1958: Charles de Gaulle
1958: Charles de Gaulle
TIME
1957: Nikita Khrushchev
1957: Nikita Khrushchev
TIME
1956: The Hungarian Freedom Fighter
1956: The Hungarian Freedom Fighter
TIME
1955: Harlow Curtice
1955: Harlow Curtice
TIME
1954: John Foster Dulles
1954: John Foster Dulles
TIME
1953: Konrad Adenauer
1953: Konrad Adenauer
TIME
1952: Queen Elizabeth II
1952: Queen Elizabeth II
TIME
1951: Mohammad Mossadegh
1951: Mohammad Mossadegh
TIME
1950: The American Fighting Man
1950: The American Fighting Man
TIME
1949: Winston Churchill
1949: Winston Churchill
TIME
1948: President Harry S. Truman
1948: President Harry S. Truman
TIME
1947: George Marshall
1947: George Marshall
TIME
1946: James F. Byrnes
1946: James F. Byrnes
TIME
1945: President Harry S. Truman
1945: President Harry S. Truman
TIME
1944: Dwight D. Eisenhower
1944: Dwight D. Eisenhower
TIME
1943: George Marshall
1943: George Marshall
TIME
1942: Joseph Stalin
1942: Joseph Stalin
TIME
1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt
TIME
1940: Winston Churchill
1940: Winston Churchill
TIME
1939: Joseph Stalin
1939: Joseph Stalin
TIME
1938: Adolf Hitler
1938: Adolf Hitler
TIME
1937: Chiang Kai-shek and Soong May-ling
1937: Chiang Kai-shek and Soong May-ling
TIME
1936: Wallis Simpson
1936: Wallis Simpson
TIME
1935: Haile Selassie
1935: Haile Selassie
TIME
1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt
1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt
TIME
1933: Hugh S. Johnson
1933: Hugh S. Johnson
TIME
1932: Franklin D. Roosevelt
1932: Franklin D. Roosevelt
TIME
1931: Pierre Laval
1931: Pierre Laval
TIME
1930: Mahatma Gandhi
1930: Mahatma Gandhi
TIME
1929: Owen D. Young
1929: Owen D. Young
TIME
1928: Walter Chrysler
1928: Walter Chrysler
TIME
1927: Charles Lindbergh
1927: Charles Lindbergh
TIME
1 of 90

The editors apparently didn’t think that naming Lindbergh as TIME’s Person of the Year would be particularly noteworthy — in fact, the actual article about him is fairly brief and not even easy to find within the magazine. It begins thus:

Height: 6 ft. 2 inches.

Age: 25.

Eyes: Blue.

Cheeks: Pink.

Hair: Sandy.

Feet: Large. When he arrived at the Embassy in France no shoes big enough were handy.

Habits: Smokes not; drinks not. Does not gamble. Eats a thorough-going breakfast. Prefers light luncheon and dinner when permitted. Avoids rich dishes. Likes sweets.

The response to TIME naming Charles Lindbergh its Man of the Year for 1927 prompted the magazine to start the franchise we know today as Person of the Year.
TIME

Barely two columns, the article goes on to list where he’s flown and ends on the fact that his mother always thought he was “the world’s greatest.” And yet, the response to making him Person of the Year was enthusiastic enough that the editors decided to do it again a year later, naming Walter P. Chrysler “the outstanding businessman of the year” and putting him on 1929’s first cover.

1928: Walter Chrysler
TIME

“The Man of the Year idea caught on with a bang and, somewhat surprised, we decided to make it an annual event,” Prentice wrote in 1945. “The choice is in no way an accolade, nor a Nobel Prize for doing good. Nor is it a moral judgment. (Al Capone was runner-up in riotous, bootleg 1928.) The two criteria are always these: who had the biggest rise in fame; and who did the most to change the news for better (like Stalin in 1942) or for worse (like Stalin in 1939, when his flop to Hitler’s side unleashed this worldwide war).”

1939: Joseph Stalin
TIME

In the years since TIME first began its Person of the Year franchise, it has evolved considerably.

The first Woman of the Year belonged to 1936 (Wallis Simpson), but TIME didn’t switch to consistent use of the gender-neutral “Person of the Year” till 1999 (Jeff Bezos).

WALLIS SIMPSON became TIME magazine's first female Person of the Year for 1936.
Dorothy Wilding—TIME Magazine

Not every Person of the Year has wielded positive influence; perhaps most notably, 1938’s Man of the Year was Adolf Hitler, with the added ominous prediction that he “may make 1939 a year to be remembered.” The first multi-person choice was 1937’s — Gen. and Mme. Chiang Kai-shek were “Man & Wife of the Year” — and the first symbolic group was 1950’s choice of “the American Fighting-man.” The first inanimate object chosen was 1982’s Machine of the Year, the personal computer. And of course, You were Person of the Year in 2006.

2006: You
TIME

A version of this piece first appeared in TIME’s 2014 Person of the Year coverage.

