When you’re Queen B, you’re going to get a lot of emails. That’s why Beyoncé has come up with a unique strategy to handle her electronic communications and make sure that her contact information stays private—she changes her email address once a week.

The idiosyncratic approach to internet privacy was revealed in an interview with Beyoncé’s recent collaborator, Game of Thrones guest star, and Taylor Swift squad member, Ed Sheeran. The singer was speaking with Entertainment Tonight about working on their duet, “Perfect”, when he spilled the beans on Bey’s email habits. “I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé],” Sheeran said, adding that the her email address “actually changes every week.”

The clever e-mail tactic means that only people really and truly in the know will ever have email access to Bey’s contact information. Well, people in the know and perhaps that one prince.