Young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte may just be four and two years old, but they’re already seasoned stars at formal events, photo ops and political meet-ups, thanks to their family background. From public outings to private parties, George and Charlotte live well-documented lives alongside their equally-popular parents, Duchess Kate and Prince William. But they seem to have a knack for upstaging their other family members when cameras are flashing.

Of course, there’s a new royal couple in town working up a media frenzy — their uncle Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle. While we don’t yet know what specific roles Harry’s niece and nephew will play in the upcoming nuptials, which are scheduled to take place in spring 2018, we know they won’t be far from the action; a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed that the wedding “will be a family event” and that we can “expect the family to be involved.”

In any case, here’s a quick look back at their best scene-stealing moments as we prepare for their next turn in the spotlight.