Young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte may just be four and two years old, but they’re already seasoned stars at formal events, photo ops and political meet-ups, thanks to their family background. From public outings to private parties, George and Charlotte live well-documented lives alongside their equally-popular parents, Duchess Kate and Prince William. But they seem to have a knack for upstaging their other family members when cameras are flashing.
Of course, there’s a new royal couple in town working up a media frenzy — their uncle Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle. While we don’t yet know what specific roles Harry’s niece and nephew will play in the upcoming nuptials, which are scheduled to take place in spring 2018, we know they won’t be far from the action; a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed that the wedding “will be a family event” and that we can “expect the family to be involved.”
In any case, here’s a quick look back at their best scene-stealing moments as we prepare for their next turn in the spotlight.
Pippa Middleton's Wedding
For their Aunt Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews last spring, Charlotte was a bridesmaid and George a pageboy in the procession. So at least Meghan and Harry know that the duo are tested veterans of the wedding circuit — although photographers caught Kate adorably shushing her kids at one point during the day.
Trooping the Colour
Prince George especially caught the eye of the press and public after appearing on a Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of his family during the annual Trooping the Colour parade. His moment of boredom even became a meme.
Playing with Balloons in Canada
While on a state visit to Canada with their family, George and Charlotte enjoyed a festive, child-friendly occasion involving copious amounts of balloons and bubbles at an event for Canadian military families back in fall 2016. The joy the two experienced from their surroundings brought happiness to all who witnessed it, if only for the moment, as they made good use of the supplies at their disposal.
Visiting Poland
Prince George is a generally good-tempered kid, but he seemed a bit out of sorts on a recent family visit to Warsaw, Poland, needing his dad to coax him out of the plane and onto the tarmac. Even the official Twitter account of Poland took to social media to reassure the young prince. Charlotte and George also got snapped peering out of the plane window together — an adorable sibling moment that the internet went wild for.
Appreciating Some Helicopters
Prince George loves a good helicopter. We know this because of the unabashed enthusiasm he expressed while visiting some helicopters on a tarmac in Hamburg, Germany this summer. What could have been just a run-of-the-mill visit to check out some machinery ended up being an endearing photo op that he shared with his family. But it was George whose good cheer clearly stole the show.