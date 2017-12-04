Sometimes Teleworking Isn’t As Good As Advertised

1. Sometimes teleworking isn’t as good as advertised.

By Jerry Useem in the Atlantic

2. You’d be amazed what we can learn from insect poop.

By Prayan Pokharel in Smithsonian

3. High school mental health counselors could cut the school-to-prison pipeline.

By Brianna Ehley in Politico

4. How does every mammal species know to help a crying baby? Science.

By MNatalie Angier in the New York Times

5. The search for safer synthetic opioids.

By The Influence

