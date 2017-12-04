‘We Need Roy Moore.’ President Trump Endorses Moore Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Donald Trump has effectively endorsed the embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race, despite multiple allegations that Moore sexually harassed underage girls, which he denies.

“Democrats [sic] refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump tweeted early Monday morning. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

The tweet marks Trump’s most open endorsement of Moore thus far. Last month, Trump said when asked about the allegations against Moore: “He denies it. Look, he denies it… He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen.”

Moore has been accused of molesting a 14 year old girl when he was 32. Since the initial story was broken by the Washington Post, several more women have come out to say Moore pursued relationships with them when they were between the ages of 16-18.

A majority of Republicans in Alabama, 71%, say they believe the allegations against Moore are false, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll. A victory for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, would reduce the Republican majority in the senate to 51-49.

Moore has also said that homosexuality is equivalent to beastality, and should be criminalized.

Alabama goes to the polls on Dec. 12.