The most relaxing part of the holiday season is the time spent sunk into the sofa watching Christmas movies, hopefully accompanied by a pile of cookies. It’s peak coziness, as the best Christmas movies often involve quests for romance or identity, a hefty amount of snow and plot lines that wrap up neatly as the holiday nears. From numerous retellings of A Christmas Carol to the ever-relatable Griswold family bungling up the holiday, Christmas movies provide comfort during one of the most hectic times of the year. Reliving Emma Thompson breaking down to Joni Mitchell in Love Actually, or ordering a solo cheese pizza to honor Kevin McCallister in Home Alone enhances the holiday. Binge on movies throughout the holiday season with our suggestions of the best Christmas movies below.

Best Christmas Movies of 2017

A Bad Moms Christmas

The three heroes of Bad Moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) are back and badder than ever for Christmas, with an extra helping of maternal love. See what happens when the women’s own mothers come by for the holidays.

Where to watch: Check your local movie listings

A Christmas Prince

A young reporter (Rose McIver) flies off to the fictional country of Aldovia to write about a mysterious prince (Ben Lamb). Romance ensues in Netflix’s version of a made-for-TV Christmas movie, complete with sled rides, snow and royal balls.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Star

A donkey and his fellow animal friends shine a new perspective on the birth of Jesus, bringing audiences their view of the first Christmas.

Where to watch: Check your local movie listings

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Charles Dickens’ (Dan Stevens) journey to creating the timeless A Christmas Carol comes to life, with Christopher Plummer playing the famed Ebenezer Scrooge.

Where to watch: Check your local movie listings

Best Classic Christmas Movies

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

James Stewart plays George, a businessman who hits rock bottom during the most wonderful time of the year. Luckily, an angel from heaven appears at a key moment to show George what life would be like without him.

It's A Wonderful Life (1947) RKO Radio Picture—Getty Images

Where to watch: Buy on iTunes

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

A man claiming to be the real Santa Claus stirs controversy in the department store where he works in this classic Christmas movie.

Where to watch: Stream on Amazon Video, buy on iTunes

White Christmas (1954)

A duo of musical performers falls in love with two sisters and team up to save a a failing resort that belongs to their former commanding general.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Two gift shop employees who hate each other become anonymous pen pals as Christmas nears. Fans of this film will also enjoy the 1998 remake, You’ve Got Mail, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Love Actually (2003)

Much has been made about the quality of Love Actually, which follows eight loosely connected couples as they deal with various romantic and family problems. Despite its low points — remember Mark’s (Andrew Lincoln) signs declaring love for the married Juliet (Keira Knightley)? — the movie is seared in our brains as a must-watch around the holiday season.

Movie Stills Database/Universal Pictures

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video or buy on iTunes

Best Funny Christmas Movies

A Christmas Story (1983)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) desperately wants a Red Ryder B.B. gun for Christmas, but obstacles in the form of his parents and teacher get in the way.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

Elf (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised as an elf in the North Pole, sets off to New York City to find his birth father and real identity as a man.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) has grand plans for celebrating Christmas with his family, until they all start to fall apart. The arrival of extended family members doesn’t exactly help matters.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

Bad Santa (2003)

A grifter and his partner in crime pretend to be Santa Claus and an elf in an effort to rob department stores on Christmas Eve.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a busy dad trying to get a Turbo Man action figure in time for Christmas. His desperation to find the sold-out toy has him running around town competing with other parents, including a man named Myron (Sinbad), in order to get in his son’s good graces.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is left behind by his family when they head off on Christmas vacation. Though he revels at first in his newfound independence, Kevin quickly realizes he has to protect his home from a pair of burglars.

No. 1: Home Alone, starring then-child actor Macaulay Culkin, is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time, with $285.8 million in lifetime box office grosses. The 1998 film follows the adventures of a young boy accidentally left by himself at Christmas while the rest of his family is away on vacation. DON SMETZER/20TH CENTURY FOX

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

Best Disney Christmas Movies

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington, who is the king of Halloween Town, stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides he wants to partake in the celebrations. His efforts to bring Christmas cheer to his home sows confusion and has some disastrous consequences.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

Frozen (2013)

Anna (Kristen Bell) partners up with a mountaineer (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer and a snowman to change the permanent winter conditions of their kingdom caused by her sister Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), who struggles to control her magical powers.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets present their rendition of A Christmas Carol. Michael Caine plays the bitter and mean Scrooge, who learns about his mistakes through visits from Ghosts of Christmas who show him the past, present and future.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

The Santa Clause (1994)

A father accidentally kills Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, only to find that he has to take St. Nick’s place in delivering presents on time.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Jim Carrey stars as Scrooge in Disney’s animated telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story.

Where to watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Best Animated Christmas Movies

The Polar Express (2004)

A young boy learns to believe in the spirit of Christmas after being whisked away on a magical train journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve in this animated Christmas movie.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Video

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

While technically an animated TV special, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a must-see around the holiday season. See the grumpy Grinch’s plan to take away Christmas from a nearby village falter — and check out the live action version on Netflix if you’re craving an extended stay in Whoville.

Where to watch: Buy on Amazon or iTunes

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Charlie Brown is depressed about the state of Christmas — and learns about the true spirit of the holiday with the help of friends like Linus and Lucy.

Everett

Where to watch: Stream on ABC.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

The perfect Christmas movie for kids, Frosty the Snowman follows a giant snowman as he convinces local kids that magic is real — much to the chagrin of the town mayor.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Another TV special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brings the Christmas carol to life as a young reindeer tries to find acceptance after feeling like a misfit.

Where to watch: Buy on Amazon