Coco Tops Box Office for 2nd Week with $26.1M

(NEW YORK) — Pixar’s Coco is the top film at the box office for the second straight week.

According to estimates Sunday, Coco led all films with an estimated $26.1 million. The acclaimed animated film has already racked up a global cumulative total of $280 million.

With no major wide releases in the post-Thanksgiving week, Justice League also held in second place with $16.6 million in its third weekend. The family film hit Wonder stayed in third with $12.5 million.

Among new releases, the most successful was James Franco’s The Disaster Artist. The comedy about the making of the cult film The Room opened with $1.2 million on 19 screens, good for a per-screen average of $64,254.