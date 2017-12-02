Police Ask for Video Related to Missing 3-Year-Old Girl in Death Investigation

People with surveillance footage near where a 3-year-old girl disappeared in eastern North Carolina are being urged to call police and share the video as they investigate the girl’s death.

FBI agent Stanley Meador on Saturday asked businesses or residents who live on U.S. Highway 17 or state Highway 53 in Onslow and Pender counties to call police if they have surveillance cameras.

Onslow County deputies say they charged 32-year-old Earl Kimrey with concealing a death. Arrest warrants say Kimrey moved Mariah Woods’ body from where she died, knowing her death was not natural.

Officials refused to say how the girl was killed.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said at a news conference that deputies are just as determined to bring the girl home as they were when it was still possible she was alive.