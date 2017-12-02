(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall so she could get housework done and streaming it live on social media has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Shayla Rudolph was sentenced Friday for attempted child endangering.

She was indicted in January on charges of child endangering and abduction, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in October. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors said the video streamed live Jan. 1 showed the crying boy with his arms, head and ankles taped to the wall of their Reynoldsburg home in suburban Columbus. Prosecutors say the boy’s mouth was covered by tape.

Authorities say a TV station contacted police after receiving a copy of the video from an anonymous tipster.