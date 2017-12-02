Maryland Begins Sales of Medical Marijuana After Delays

After years of delays, the first sales of medical marijuana were made in Maryland Friday.

A few dispensaries in the state announced they’ve started receiving shipments of medical marijuana supplies, while others in the state said they should be able to begin selling products in the coming days, according to the Washington Post.

Low supplies led to long lines and high prices, the Post reported. However, dispensary owners expect that the price will come down as more product comes in and initial start-up costs are recovered.

“After six months, we’ll be on par with what people will be paying in the black market. I just need my foot in the door; I’m not trying to gouge anybody in the first year . . . Every new market and new state starts a little bit high,” Charlie Mattingly, who runs Southern Maryland Relief dispensary in Mechanicsville, Md., told the Post.

The first crop of legal medical marijuana began growing in the fall of 2017, the Post reported. The state has slowly been licensing dispensaries to sell medical cannabis products.