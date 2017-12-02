Authorities arrested a North Carolina man in connection to the disappearance of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Investigators now believe that Mariah Woods, who went missing from her home Monday, is dead, according to a post from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, it is believed that Mariah is deceased. At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown. The searches will now shift to a recovery process,” the post read.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property, police said. Kimrey is being held on a $1,010,000 bond. Authorities also said additional charges could be pending as the investigation progresses. Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother Kristy Woods, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Records reportedly show that Kimrey broke into a home and stole two dressers around the time Woods disappeared, according to WNCN.

Authorities have been scanning the area and searching for Woods since her disappearance.