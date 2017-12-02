Senate Republicans Pass Massive Tax Reform Bill
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks from the Senate chamber to his office December 1, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs indicate that they have enough votes to pass the tax reform bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:57 AM EST

The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that’s historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The vote was 51-49, largely along party lines. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of the legislation, which was crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republican leaders. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who calls the growing debt a national security threat, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.

The bill lays the bulk of its tax cuts on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others.

It would bring the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades. The measure must be reconciled with a version the House passed last month.

