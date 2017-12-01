Florida Teen Found in New York After Disappearing With Soccer Coach

A Florida teen who went missing nearly a week ago with a soccer coach has been found in New York, law enforcement officials said Friday.

“@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet on Friday night.

Law enforcement officials had confirmed this week that Frisina, 17, was with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, traveling north from Florida after they were seen at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, N.C. on Sunday. Police were investigating the “blossoming of a potential relationship” between Frisina and Rodriguez.

Frisina — who plays soccer at a high school in Fort White, Fla., where Rodriguez is a coach for the boys’ soccer team — left her house on Saturday night, leaving behind a phone that had been erased.

“I know that she to some degree left on her own. But I absolutely believe that she was lied to and totally misled,” her mother, Scarlet Frisina, told CBS News, earlier on Friday. “Something was going on. We just don’t know what.”