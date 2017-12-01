Jared Kushner Directed Michael Flynn to Contact Russian Government, Source Says

By Associated Press
6:14 PM EST

A member of President Donald Trump’s transition team says Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is the “very senior transition official” referenced in court papers filed in the Michael Flynn case.

The transition team official who confirmed the person as Kushner spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, since Kushner’s name was not publicly revealed.

According to court papers filed Friday in connection with a guilty plea of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the “very senior transition official” directed Flynn to contact foreign governments, including Russia, about a U.N. resolution regarding Israeli settlements.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE