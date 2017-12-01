John Conyers Will Discuss Whether to Resign After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(DETROIT) — An attorney for Michigan Rep. John Conyers says the congressman will discuss in the coming days whether to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct.

But Arnold Reed told a news conference Friday that the health of the 88-year-old Conyers will be the paramount consideration in the decision and not pressure from Washington politicians.

Reed says that he will be meeting with Conyers’ doctors to assess his health after a second round of medical tests. Conyers has been hospitalized since Wednesday evening.

Reed also stressed that Conyers continues to deny that he sexually-harassed anyone.