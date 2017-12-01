In the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against men in Hollywood, Tom Hanks has explained why he isn’t surprised by the news.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old actor said that an abuse of power led to the rampant reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the film industry.
However, Hanks also said that he believes the industry is capable of turning things around. “Somebody said, ‘Is it too late to change things?’ No, it’s never too late. It’s never too late to learn new behaviors. And that’s a responsibility of anybody who wants to obey a code of professional ethics.”
Prominent Hollywood figures such as producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, director Brett Ratner and comedian Louis C.K. have all been accused of initiating unwanted sexual advances.