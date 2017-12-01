Former FBI Director James Comey apparently has some thoughts about Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

Friday morning, as the former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Comey posted an Instagram photo of babbling water with the caption, “‘But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream’ Amos 5:24.”

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Comey’s post, of course, didn’t explicitly reference Flynn or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which has so far left four people connected to President Trump charged with crimes. But it certainly seems like Comey, who was fired as FBI director in May, is trying to make a point to Trump.

Comey was FBI director until early May, when Trump dismissed him amid a still-ongoing investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Michael Flynn, a former top aide to Trump, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI in connection with that investigation.