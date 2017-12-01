'Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters.' James Comey Is Trolling Trump With Bible Verse
Former FBI Director, James Comey appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Office Building on Thursday June 08, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Photograph by Matt McClain—Getty/The Washington Post
By Tessa Berenson
12:32 PM EST

Former FBI Director James Comey apparently has some thoughts about Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

Friday morning, as the former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Comey posted an Instagram photo of babbling water with the caption, “‘But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream’ Amos 5:24.”

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24

A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on

Comey’s post, of course, didn’t explicitly reference Flynn or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which has so far left four people connected to President Trump charged with crimes. But it certainly seems like Comey, who was fired as FBI director in May, is trying to make a point to Trump.

Comey was FBI director until early May, when Trump dismissed him amid a still-ongoing investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Michael Flynn, a former top aide to Trump, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI in connection with that investigation.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE