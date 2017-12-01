Hand Grenade Was Left in Goodwill Donation Bin, Police Say
By Associated Press
12:25 PM EST

(PLACENTIA, Calif.) — Authorities say someone left a hand grenade inside a box of donations that was dropped off by a woman at a Goodwill store in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Times reports an unidentified woman dropped off the box Wednesday at the store in the city of Placentia near Los Angeles.

The Placentia Police Department says store workers discovered the grenade as they sifted through donations.

Officers evacuated neighboring businesses and a bomb squad was sent to safely retrieve the grenade.

The nonprofit Goodwill Industries International Inc. has more than 3,200 retail thrift stores.

