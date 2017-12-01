'I Accept Full Responsibility.' Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI

Michael Flynn released a statement accompanying his guilty plea in court Friday morning, saying he accepts responsibility for his actions.

“After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of ‘treason’ and other outrageous acts,” Flynn said in a statement. “Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.”

Flynn pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to making false statements to the FBI, a charge brought by Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. Flynn is the fourth person to be charged in the investigation, and said in his statement that he will cooperate with Mueller’s office.

“My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country,” Flynn said. “I accept full responsibility for my actions.”