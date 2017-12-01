14-Year-Old Boy on a 'Test Drive' Crashes Luxury SUV While Fleeing Police

By Associated Press
11:32 AM EST

(SLIDELL, La.) — Louisiana authorities say a 14-year-old boy who led police on a car chase told them he had taken the vehicle on a “test drive” because he was considering buying it.

Slidell police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau told news outlets that police tried to stop the luxury SUV late Tuesday afternoon for driving with no headlights. The boy fled, crashed, then continued to flee on foot. Police caught up to him.

Seuzeneau says police discovered the vehicle belonged to the father of one of the boy’s friends. The vehicle was for sale, but the owner told police the teenager didn’t have permission to drive it.

The boy was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other crimes. The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

