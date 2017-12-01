Meghan Markle Delighted a Fan at Her First Public Appearance With Prince Harry

Cold hands, have no fear: future royal and human lost and found Meghan Markle is here.

Prince Harry, 33, and his new fiancée Markle, 36, attended their first royal engagement in Nottingham Friday. Now that they’re beginning their public life together, the world’s getting a glimpse of Markle with candid moments like this one.

As Markle greeted royal fans who bundled up for a chance to meet the royals at the National Justice Museum, one of the well-wishers lost her glove. Markle noticed. Like any friendly person on the street, she bent down, picked it up, and returned it to the owner in a video captured by CBCNews.

Of course, Markle’s knack for glove retrieval and awareness of her surroundings aren’t one of the groundbreaking milestones of this union. But it is safe to assume this means one thing: the public’s belongings are forever safe as long as they fall in her path. As the newly engaged pair makes the rounds on their tour we can all be confident that if anyone loses a mitten, a hat, or a scarf and Markle knows about it, she will promptly return it.

Between this and Harry’s charming response to another redhead about what it was like “being a ginger with Meghan,” lucky for the Crown, these two are slaying the game.

The pair was visiting to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. They’re set to get married at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May where there may or may not be fancy gloves.