'Laughable.' Rex Tillerson Dismisses Reports White House Is Trying to Get Rid of Him
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about North Korea during a daily press briefing at the White House on Nov. 20, 2017.
Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:31 AM EST

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is dismissing as “laughable” reports that the White House is trying to get rid of him.

Tillerson was asked about the reports during a photo-op with the visiting Libyan prime minister. Multiple officials say White House is considering a plan to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Tillerson said twice, “It’s laughable,” but made no other comments to journalists before leaving the room.

The State Department has said Tillerson plans to remain on the job. He is scheduled to leave Monday on an official, four-country trip to Europe.

