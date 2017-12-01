Stephen Colbert welcomed “Melania Trump” to The Late Show on Thursday night to help spread a little holiday cheer. While it was technically Broadway star Laura Benanti reprising her satirical impression of the First Lady, Colbert wanted to make her comfortable. “I want you to feel like The Late Show is your home,” Colbert said. “Aw,” said Benanti as Melania. “Can I move in here?”

Colbert quickly recanted her request, though, and when Colbert asked fake-Melania if the Melania was unhappy in role as First Lady, she took a page from her husband’s playbook and decried it as fake news. “Stephen, this is a fake news lie! I am very happy to be First Lady,” she said as she struggled to keep a smile on her face, “Look at me—being happy!”

She then reminded Colbert of all the hard work she put in to decorating the White House for the holiday season. “More proof of my happiness is how much I love to decorate!” she insisted. “It’s all so merry: the stringing of the lights; the baking of the cookies; and Santa Claus, such an inspiration to me . . . If you can come down a chimney to get into a house, then you can go up a chimney to get out of a house.”

Watch the full clip below.