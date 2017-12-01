Due to the fact that Wednesday’s episode of Late Night was pre-taped, Seth Meyers was a day late weighing in on Matt Lauer’s firing. But when it came time for Thursday’s show, Meyers went after the former Today show host with guns blazing.

Armed with the Variety investigation detailing Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct that was published on Wednesday, Meyers devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to denouncing the reported actions of the longtime NBC anchor.

“And you thought the most disgusting thing at the Sochi Olympics was Bob Costa’s pinkeye,” Meyers said, referencing NBC’s confirmation that Lauer’s abrupt termination stems from “inappropriate sexual behavior” dating back to the 2014 Winter Olympics. “Well, move over, pinkeye, there’s a new, grosser sheriff in town.”

Meyers also commented on the report that Lauer enjoyed playing the game “f–k, marry, kill” with men and women in the office. “I don’t know who you said you’d marry in those conversations,” he said. “But I do know that you killed your career, and you f—ed yourself.”

Lauer released a statement apologizing for his actions on Thursday, but maintained that some accounts are “untrue” or “mischaracterize” his behavior.

