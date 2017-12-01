'Complete Travesty of Justice.' Donald Trump Calls Verdict in Steinle Case 'Disgraceful'
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate at his arraignment in San Francisco in July 2015. The murder trial started on Oct. 23, 2017, for Garcia Zarate, who set off a national immigration debate after he shot Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier.
Michael Macor—San Francisco/AP
By Associated Press
6:26 AM EST

President Donald Trump says there was a “disgraceful verdict” after a Mexican man was found not guilty of murder in a high-profile killing that touched off a fierce immigration debate.

Trump’s tweet comes three hours after Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was found not guilty in the killing of Kate Steinle. Jurors did convict him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Trump says it is “no wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when the shooting happened. He said it was an accident.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation

