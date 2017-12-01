President Donald Trump says there was a “disgraceful verdict” after a Mexican man was found not guilty of murder in a high-profile killing that touched off a fierce immigration debate.

Trump’s tweet comes three hours after Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was found not guilty in the killing of Kate Steinle. Jurors did convict him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Trump says it is “no wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when the shooting happened. He said it was an accident.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation