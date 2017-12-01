Bali Tourists Flood Instagram With Mount Agung Volcano Photos as Thousands Evacuate
A view of Mount Agung is seen as it spewing smoke and ash during sunset from Lempuyang village of Karangasem Regency, in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 30, 2017.
Mahendra Moonstar—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Abigail Abrams
7:54 PM EST

The eruption of the Mount Agung volcano on the island of Bali this week has forced thousands to evacuate their homes, closed international airports and stranded travelers. But for some tourists, the natural disaster is an opportunity to snag a pretty photo.

Instagram has been flooded this week with posts from people posing for the camera in front of smoke clouds rising from the volcano.

While Indonesian officials have said as many as 150,000 people may need to move out of the danger zone near the mountain, according to the New York Times, photographers and social media stars have not let that deter them. Even the volcanic ash and magma spewed by the eruption does not seem to affect the photos spreading on social media.

Many have posted photos using the volcano’s smoke as a backdrop with captions that sing nature’s praises.

That’s what I call one in a lifetime photo ❤️🌋 #KarinaKapris #Bali #volcano

A post shared by Karina Kapris Dubai (@karina.kapris) on

#agung #volcano #bali

A post shared by @dopingagen on

Others acknowledge the potentially scary situation, but either say they are not afraid or post captions indicating the view is worth any fear.

No panic! Live organic! #bali #agung #volcano #eruption #truemanswhow

A post shared by Aleksander Kushnarov (@ker4) on

And still other social media posters just want you to know they’re enjoy their drinks in front of an erupting volcano.

Cheers motha nature 🌋 #ExplodingVolcanoFroth

A post shared by Etoile E.T Smulders (@captain_smulders) on

Good morning Agung

A post shared by Raphael Van Cappel (@raphbba) on

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE