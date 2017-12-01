The eruption of the Mount Agung volcano on the island of Bali this week has forced thousands to evacuate their homes, closed international airports and stranded travelers. But for some tourists, the natural disaster is an opportunity to snag a pretty photo.

Instagram has been flooded this week with posts from people posing for the camera in front of smoke clouds rising from the volcano.

While Indonesian officials have said as many as 150,000 people may need to move out of the danger zone near the mountain, according to the New York Times, photographers and social media stars have not let that deter them. Even the volcanic ash and magma spewed by the eruption does not seem to affect the photos spreading on social media.

Many have posted photos using the volcano’s smoke as a backdrop with captions that sing nature’s praises.

That’s what I call one in a lifetime photo ❤️🌋 #KarinaKapris #Bali #volcano A post shared by Karina Kapris Dubai (@karina.kapris) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:22am PST

One of the most impressed view in my life 😍I see fire 🔥 #balilife #volcanoview #eruption #freedom #sunrise #mothernature A post shared by Anna Video Bali (@baliusa) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:20pm PST

#agung #volcano #bali A post shared by @dopingagen on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Others acknowledge the potentially scary situation, but either say they are not afraid or post captions indicating the view is worth any fear.

No panic! Live organic! #bali #agung #volcano #eruption #truemanswhow A post shared by Aleksander Kushnarov (@ker4) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:51am PST

Rwpost : @ioanabunghez mount agung view – After a few days of scary activity the vulcano is quiet today #mountagung #balivulcano #activevulcano A post shared by top bali (@top_bali) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:57am PST

And still other social media posters just want you to know they’re enjoy their drinks in front of an erupting volcano.

Cheers motha nature 🌋 #ExplodingVolcanoFroth A post shared by Etoile E.T Smulders (@captain_smulders) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:33am PST