The GOP Senate Tax Reform Bill Could Increase the Deficit by $1 Trillion
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference in Dirksen Building on the importance of passing the tax reform bill for small businesses on November 30, 2017. Also appearing in the front row are, from left, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Linda McMahon, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
By Associated Press
4:10 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — A new congressional analysis says the Senate tax package would add $1 trillion to the budget deficit over the next decade, much less than previously estimated.

The new analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation says the tax package would increase economic growth, generating an additional $458 billion in tax revenue. The committee previously estimated that the package would add $1.4 trillion to the deficit.

The additional revenue is a boost to the bill but is still far short of the $2 trillion promised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Democrats noted that the analysis helps dispel the theory by some Republicans that tax cuts pay for themselves.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said, “This score that I’ve just gotten ends the fantasy about magical growth.”

