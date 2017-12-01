A Stranger Intervened in a Couple's Fight. Now He's Charged With Murder
Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 30, 2007.
Virginia Sherwood—NBC NewsWire/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:00 PM EST

(PHILADELPHIA) — Police say a man who interrupted a random couple’s argument near Drexel University in Philadelphia and fatally shot the boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Authorities said Thursday that 24-year-old Joseph Howanski has been charged with murder and reckless endangerment for the killing of Merlos Mukaj. The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead late Tuesday.

A police lieutenant says the shooter didn’t know the couple and that he shot the victim three times.

The shooting happened near one of the college’s student housing complexes. A Drexel spokeswoman says Howanski is a former student of the university but Mukaj never attended the school.

Court records did not list an attorney for Howanski.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE