Weekend Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin With Tahini Yogurt and Pomegranate

This is a wonderful dish that beautifully marries multiple flavors, which evoke a hint of sweetness and spice. Wedges of pumpkin are caressed with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a dust of cinnamon, which intensifies their spectacular flavor. The pumpkin is then rested over a bed of baby spinach and dressed with generous spoonfuls of lush yogurt and tahini dressing. The finishing touch is a scattering of ruby pomegranate jewels rich in vitamin C and freshly chopped garden herbs that make this a truly amazing pleasure to eat.

It’s a meal that makes a great side to oven roasted salmon or can easily be enjoyed on it’s own boosted with black beans dressed with lemon, olive oil and a hint of chilli.

This recipe can be found on my Healthy Chef App, and is also wonderful as a nourishing afternoon snack straight out of the fridge. Any leftover roasted pumpkin can be used to make a pumpkin spice smoothie or thrown into a hash for breakfast.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT:

Pumpkin is a great source of beta-carotenes, which help support a healthy immune system. Pumpkin is also a good source of soluble fiber, which studies have shown are good for your gut bacteria, and will help keep you regular and fill you up.

The potassium in pumpkins also helps restore the body’s balance of electrolytes. Adding cinnamon, studies suggest, can assist in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Greek style yogurt and tahini dressing will add a boost of protein and probiotics — also good for gut health — while baby spinach and other greens provide antioxidants and folic acid.

INGREDIENTS:

1 small jap (kent) 3 LB / 1 1Ž4 kg pumpkin cut into wedges

3 1/2 oz (100 g) baby spinach leaves

Extra virgin olive oil (needed for roasting and dressing)

3 tablespoons aged balsamic

1 pomegranate

12 1/4 oz (350 g) Greek style natural yogurt

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 fl oz (60 ml) water

Generous pinch of sea salt

1 bunch parsley, chopped

HOW TO PREPARE:

Preheat your oven to 180° C / 320 °F fan forced Place pumpkin wedges onto a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil then add a generous pinch of sea salt Roast for 40 minutes or until golden and soft then remove from the oven Toss spinach leaves with balsamic and a splash of olive oil then arrange onto a serving plate Top with pumpkin wedges Combine yoghurt, tahini, lemon juice and water then drizzle over the pumpkin just before serving Decorate with pomegranate jewels and chopped parsley

Enjoy.

Serves 6

NOTES & INSPIRATION:

You can also use rehydrated goji berries in place of pomegranate, and add a scattering of pumpkin seeds, roasted walnuts or pistachio on top.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking, eating healthier and looking after their bodies, so that we can all live better lives filled with health and happiness. Instead of focusing on finicky nutrition details, we should pay attention to the broader picture – that is, to eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter