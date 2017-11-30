This holiday season, we can be grateful for one small, treasured gift: the gift of the pure love that exists between Jenny Slate and Chris Evans. The Hollywood couple are here to help the internet believe in love again. They show that relationships aren’t perfect, but that there is hope. That sometimes, two souls can reconnect. That action-hero stars and female comics are opposites who just might attract. That we all have something to root for in the new year.

Evans, who’s best-known for his role as Captain America in the Avengers universe, and Slate, whose early claim to fame was as the voice of Marcel the Shell (and, later, as the actor in Obvious Child) first started dating over a year ago. Their relationship quickly became a fan favorite — and they promptly broke the internet’s heart when they announced their separation in February, although they continued to say kind things of each other and to maintain that the split was amicable.

But! Hope springs eternal. As does their love. People has confirmed that Slate and Evans are back on, as witnessed through a joint real-estate-shopping outing in New York recently and as evidenced in their continued social media chatter.

“We all love each other so much, and it’s a real, real love,” Slate once told People of her and Evans, back when they were first a couple and promoting a movie together. So, yes, love is real. It’s a Christmas miracle.

And people are thrilled about it.