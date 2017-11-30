Find Out What the Most Popular Holiday Candy in Your State Is

The holiday season is often a time to indulge on heavy meals and an abundance of sweets, including candy.

Indeed, it appears that each state in the U.S. may have a favorite candy for the holidays, ranging from the more traditional candy cane in Washington and peppermint bark in California to the universal Starburst in Oklahoma, Pez in Texas, Skittles in New York and Snickers in Mississippi. These findings come from a survey that CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store, gave to more than 50,000 of its customers.

While some states chose less holiday-specific candies as their favorites for the season, 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year, and so are around 150 million chocolate Santas, according to CandyStore.com.

As CandyStore.com noted, Americans will spend $1.93 billion on holiday candy this year in the eight weeks ahead of Christmas, according to the National Confectionary Association. Additionally, Americans will spend far more on food and candy than they will on decorations, spending $110 on the former alone.

Here’s a list of every state’s favorite candy for the season, according to CandyStore.com:

Alabama: Reindeer corn

Alaska: Hersey Kisses

Arizona: Pez

Arkansas: Starburst

California: Peppermint bark

Colorado: Hersey Kisses

Connecticut: M&M’s

Delaware: Candy canes

Florida: Skittles

Georgia: Candy canes

Hawaii: Starburst

Idaho: M&M’s

Illinois: Jolly Ranger

Indiana: Snickers

Iowa: M&M’s

Kansas: Peppermint bark

Kentucky: M&M’s

Louisiana: Pez

Maine: Candy canes

Maryland: Reese’s Pieces

Massachusetts: Skittles

Michigan: Reindeer corn

Minnesota: Jolly Rancher

Mississippi: Snickers

Missouri: Starburst

Montana: Skittles

Nebraska: Hershey Kisses

Nevada: Peppermint bark

New Hampshire: Candy canes

New Jersey: Reese’s Minis

New Mexico: Pez

New York: Skittles

North Carolina: Pez

North Dakota: Chocolate Santa

Ohio: Pez

Oklahoma: Starburst

Oregon: Reese’s minis

Pennsylvania: Candy canes

Rhode Island: M&M’s

South Carolina: Pez

South Dakota: Reese’s Minis

Tennessee: M&M’s

Texas: Pez

Utah: Reindeer corn

Vermont: Candy canes

Virginia: M&M’s

Washington: Candy canes

Washington, D.C.: Jolly Rancher

West Virginia: Peppermint bark

Wisconsin: Pez

Wyoming: M&M’s