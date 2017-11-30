The holiday season is often a time to indulge on heavy meals and an abundance of sweets, including candy.
Indeed, it appears that each state in the U.S. may have a favorite candy for the holidays, ranging from the more traditional candy cane in Washington and peppermint bark in California to the universal Starburst in Oklahoma, Pez in Texas, Skittles in New York and Snickers in Mississippi. These findings come from a survey that CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store, gave to more than 50,000 of its customers.
While some states chose less holiday-specific candies as their favorites for the season, 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year, and so are around 150 million chocolate Santas, according to CandyStore.com.
As CandyStore.com noted, Americans will spend $1.93 billion on holiday candy this year in the eight weeks ahead of Christmas, according to the National Confectionary Association. Additionally, Americans will spend far more on food and candy than they will on decorations, spending $110 on the former alone.
Here’s a list of every state’s favorite candy for the season, according to CandyStore.com:
Alabama: Reindeer corn
Alaska: Hersey Kisses
Arizona: Pez
Arkansas: Starburst
California: Peppermint bark
Colorado: Hersey Kisses
Connecticut: M&M’s
Delaware: Candy canes
Florida: Skittles
Georgia: Candy canes
Hawaii: Starburst
Idaho: M&M’s
Illinois: Jolly Ranger
Indiana: Snickers
Iowa: M&M’s
Kansas: Peppermint bark
Kentucky: M&M’s
Louisiana: Pez
Maine: Candy canes
Maryland: Reese’s Pieces
Massachusetts: Skittles
Michigan: Reindeer corn
Minnesota: Jolly Rancher
Mississippi: Snickers
Missouri: Starburst
Montana: Skittles
Nebraska: Hershey Kisses
Nevada: Peppermint bark
New Hampshire: Candy canes
New Jersey: Reese’s Minis
New Mexico: Pez
New York: Skittles
North Carolina: Pez
North Dakota: Chocolate Santa
Ohio: Pez
Oklahoma: Starburst
Oregon: Reese’s minis
Pennsylvania: Candy canes
Rhode Island: M&M’s
South Carolina: Pez
South Dakota: Reese’s Minis
Tennessee: M&M’s
Texas: Pez
Utah: Reindeer corn
Vermont: Candy canes
Virginia: M&M’s
Washington: Candy canes
Washington, D.C.: Jolly Rancher
West Virginia: Peppermint bark
Wisconsin: Pez
Wyoming: M&M’s