Watch Star Wars' John Boyega Show Off His Out-Of-This-Galaxy Dance Moves for Daisy Ridley

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi just around the corner, the stars of Episode VIII have begun making the late-night rounds. And so far, their appearances have not disappointed.

After rocking some Princess Leia headphones for a Star Wars-themed “Whisper Challenge” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Daisy Ridley left behind a video message for Jimmy Fallon to play for her co-star John Boyega the following day.

“Oh, peanut! Please show Jimmy your breakout dance move at the wrap party,” she said in the clip.

Boyega appeared to be a bit embarrassed by the request on Wednesday, but quickly got over it and asked The Roots to play some music for him to get down to. He then proceeded to show off a set of Michael Jackson-inspired moves that would rival those of any dancer in the galaxy far, far away.

The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on December 15.

Watch the full clip below.