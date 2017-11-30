Estranged Boyfriend Suspected in Postal Worker's Shooting Death

By Associated Press
11:15 AM EST

(ATLANTA) — A man accused in the shooting death of a female postal worker outside Atlanta has been identified.

DeKalb County Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that 22-year-old Quantez D’Ante Tyre is wanted in the killing of 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell. Police say Tyre waited outside Terrell’s job and fatally shot her in the head Monday night.

A police report states Terrell was found underneath a USPS truck bleeding from the head. She had started with the postal service last month.

Tyre and Terrell had shared 6-month-old daughter.

The newspaper reports that Tyre pleaded guilty to a charge of battery of substantial physical harm after being accused of beating his former girlfriend in her apartment building last year. He was sentenced to a year of probation and domestic violence counseling.

